SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Brexialee was involved in many activities at school and she was in a program through the YWCA called Girls Inc. Those associated with that program said she lit up every room.

Fanny Villarreal is the Executive Director at the YWCA and she knew Brexi. “She always welcomed you with a big smile, hug, and kiss.”

Girls Inc. is a national program through the YWCA that helps young girls confront subtle societal messages about their value and potential and prepares them to lead successful lives. Brexi was involved in this program during the school day.

“The community is losing a bright, young mind, a girl that had a lot of potential to become a leader in our community,” said Villarreal.

Villarreal said she’s concerned. “An 11 year old? What’s going to happen tomorrow, a 7 year old? A five year old? For I don’t even know why. This is not a one people or one person problem, this is the whole entire community problem.”

She said there needs to be more conversation. “I think we need to listen. We need to listen to the teens and it’s not only the school program, it’s the parents.” She added, “ the whole entire community needs to come together and to try and figure it out so we can stop this, we cannot let more angels go to heaven.”

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Syracuse is accepting donations for the family.