SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The recommendation for women to start mammograms at age 40 instead of 50 is filtering down to doctors offices and their younger patients.

Experts urge the earlier the screening the better, as more young women are getting breast cancer, especially Black women, who diagnosed in their 40’s, have twice the death rate of white women. In this week’s Conversation, Carrie Lazarus talks with a doctor from the breast program at Crouse hospital.

Carrie Lazarus took a seat with Dr. Stephen Montgomery.

“I remember interviewing you in 2009 when the same task force said it’s ok for women to wait until 50 to start mammograms and you were outraged,” said Lazarus.

“Outraged. I was very disappointed at that decision way back when, and eventually they’ve come around. One of the reasons they’re recommending that all women go to 40 is that the incidence of breast cancer is on the rise among women in their 40’s. You’re seeing that here in CNY and, we’re seeing it in New York state too,” replied Dr. Montgomery.

