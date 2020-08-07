The Corning Museum of Glass Reopens With New Safety Measures In Place

Local News
Posted:

The Corning Museum of Glass has reopened its doors following the Coronavirus closure. The museum is a short trip from Syracuse with a lot to see and do.

Safety guidelines are in place along with safe social distance practices too. Although capacity is greatly reduced, the number of demonstrations offered has increased, ensuring everyone can still see glass-makers do what they do best. Blowing glass in the age of COVID-19 hasn’t been easy but thankfully Glass Supervisor Eric Goldschmidt says they’re happy to be back.

The Corning Museum of Glass is open daily from 9am to 7pm. Visitors are required to purchase admission tickets online in advance. Adult admission is $20. Visitors 17 and under get in free. To learn more visit CMOG.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

