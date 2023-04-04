SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A right of spring for many Central New York families, opening day at the ballpark.

“The fields in great shape we’ll probably put the tarp on the field tonight for a little bit of overnight rain and she’ll stop in the morning, and we’ll be in good shape for a beautiful opening day,” Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol said.

A new baseball season and new prospects on the field.

“All the prospects are here so we have that excitement at the beginning of the season,” Smorol said. “We have Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos.”

Important for fans to remember, NBT Bank stadium is a no-cash venue.

“We’ve added a reverse ATM so fans that choose not to use their credit card can put any whole dollar amount into the reverse ATM and a debit card is dispensed,” Smorol said.

There’s also some new local flavor on the menu at the concession stands.

“Caz Tortilla Company, we’ve also partnered with Recess Coffee,” Smorol said. “Pavone’s Pizza is back, Danny’s Cheesesteaks are back.”

The first pitch is set for April 4 at 2:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings.

The first thousand fans will get a free trapper hat and it’s also Taco Tuesday.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.