The Creepy Crawl returning to Oswego October 28-30

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The “Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail” along the Oswego River is returning to the City of Oswego October 28-30.

The event will feature a haunted walk, rock climb, mechanical bull, face painting, a roaming t-rex, food vendors, beer and wine provided by Canale’s Restaurant, and live music each night.

“The first Creepy Crawl was a great success so we’re going to make an even larger event that caters to people of all ages,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We continue to create new. and expand existing, events to give Oswego families more fun activities to do throughout the year and events to attend and have fun. I encourage families to check out the Creepy Crawl during Halloween weekend and support our downtown, small businesses while doing so.”

Thursday, October 28th

6:00pm – 9:30pm – Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail open

6:30pm – 9:00pm – Live music featuring THE SWOONERS

6:00pm – 9:30pm – Food, Beer & Wine Garden open

6:00pm – 9:30pm – Rock climbing, Mechanical Bull, Face Painting, Roaming Zombies, T-Rex

Friday, October 29th

6:00pm – 10:00pm – Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail open

7:00pm – 10:00pm – Live music featuring SILVER ARROW BAND

6:00pm – 10:00pm – Food, Beer & Wine Garden open

6:00pm – 10:00pm – Rock climbing, Mechanical Bull, Face Painting, Roaming Zombies, T-Rex

Saturday, October 30th

6:00pm – 10:00pm – Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail open

7:00pm – 10:00pm – Live music featuring JESS NOVAK BAND

6:00pm – 10:00pm – Food, Beer & Wine Garden open

6:00pm – 10:00pm – Rock climbing, Mechanical Bull, Face Painting, Roaming Zombies, T-Rex

The “Creepy Crawl” event first started in 2019 but was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The open container ordinance will be lifted in the event area for the duration of the event.