SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It is no surprise that at-home COVID tests have become the easier, preferred method to find out whether or not you actually have COVID.

However, the people who used to be responsible for reporting that news to neighbors are not as common as they used to be.

The New York State Department of Health told NewsChannel 9 they are planning to shift their focus from contact tracing, to case investigation.

As part of the pandemic response, the state Department of Health contracted case investigation and contact tracing efforts through an independent staffing organization. The work included making phone calls to COVID-19 positive cases and their contacts, as well as linkage to resources to support successful isolation and quarantine and aiding schools in their response. On March 23, 3,450 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19, along with changes in contract tracing guidance, the effort is being reduced to match the reduced burden of case investigation and contact tracing. Note, this is NYS excluding NYC data. The Department is grateful to the staff involved in this effort. Their contributions supported the state’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Additional Information:

Staff in this effort numbered just over 5,500 individuals.

As of today, the staff is currently at 1,093 individuals. This better matches the current burden of cases in the State. The staff has shifted their work from contact tracing to case investigation.

Further evaluation of staff required to maintain this public health effort will happen in conjunction with evaluating statewide case data.

Communication to staff that was part of the reduction included employment resources such as links to opportunities with NYS Association of County Health Officials, NYSDOH, Local Health Department, and Public Health Corps. Additionally, the DOL will relay employment resources to impacted staff.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiencheng Huang said the main reason for the change in guidance is the advancement in treatment for COVID, since the time the pandemic first began.

“Contact tracing started two years ago at that time we didn’t have a pharmaceutical intervention,” he said.

“Specifically we don’t have a vaccine, we don’t have antiviral medicine so at that time now pharmaceutical intervention then public health intervention is the only way, was the only way.”