The Department of Transportation is seeking applicants for jobs in the Mohawk Valley and accross NYS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) - Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine may soon be the first to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The New York Times reports that because of the delta variant and the number of surging COVID-19 cases, the FDA accelerated the timeline to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Times, the agency wants to grant full approval by Labor Day.