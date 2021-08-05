The Department of Transportation is seeking applicants for jobs in the Mohawk Valley and accross NYS
NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that they’re accepting applications for approximately 27 local full-time fleet administration and transportation maintenance positions as well as more than 400 open positions throughout the rest of the state. The Department of Transportation also anticipates that additional positions will be available soon and have teamed up with the Department of Labor in hosting a virtual job fair. Qualified workers will be a part of a recurring hiring process and staff will be trained on various types of technologically including advanced heavy equipment and best practices. These positions offer an opportunity to excel in a career utilizing some of the largest and most advanced equipment in the state and are essential for snow and ice operations in the Mohawk Valley and New York State. “We are seeking hard-working, career-oriented, dedicated professionals to join our team,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Our unparalleled workforce is among the best trained at performing vitally essential services for the public, including responding to and mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events such as flooding and snow and ice events. Their skills and dedication help keep New York’s communities safe throughout the year.” Employees will receive a base salary, health benefits, paid vacation and sick leave, service credit towards a vested retirement plan, and continued training opportunities with highly professional and experienced instructors. “With a record-breaking number of job openings statewide, this is an unprecedented opportunity for unemployed or underemployed New Yorkers to find a career that they truly love,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “Department of Transportation employees receive competitive pay and benefits while keeping our roadways safe and economy flowing across New York State. It is the NYS DOL’s top priority to offer every resource we have at our disposal to assist in connecting New Yorkers to great employment opportunities.” Candidates must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a physical and drug test. Most positions also require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license, and the ability to operate DOT heavy dump trucks within two weeks after start of employment. If you’re interested in learn more about the virtual job fair and other workshops and classes you can visit the state’s Career Calendar.