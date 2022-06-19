SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR–TV) After having to cancel their tour due to COVID, The Doobie Brothers are set to finally play at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater tonight at 7 p.m.

The band is known for their classically distinct sound, flaunting their talent in songs like “Listen to the Music” and “Takin’ it to the Streets” where they display their edgy music style.

Since their start in 1970, the band has since won numerous Grammy’s and was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November of 2020.

Tickets are still available, check out the links below if you are interested. Prices do vary between websites.