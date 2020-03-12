The economic impact of Coronavirus cancellations

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Small businesses that survive on visits from guests are feeling the impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cancellations.

NewsChannel 9 traveled to Hamilton, New York where small business owners tell us its affecting their bottom line.

“I love people. I love taking care of people, making people happy. We are now in our 10th season and we have watched it grow beyond my wild expectations,” explained Karen Holcomb of Holcomb’s Bed and Breakfast.

But about three weeks ago, Holcomb noticed a change at her bed and breakfast in Hamilton. The issue: school and travel cancellations linked to the coronavirus are impacting her bottom line.

“We have had a lot of cancellations, some have come directly from the University, some from prospective travelers,” said Holcomb.

The end of March and the month of April are typically peak times for occupancy at the Hamilton bed and breakfast.

Spring Break visits and prospective student tours at nearby schools like Colgate, typically keep the Holcomb’s booked during this season. They use that revenue to pay their mortgage during the quiet seasons.

Things are different now, with modified academic semesters and less traffic due to the coronavirus, most of their rooms are empty.

A drastically different picture from years past.

“It really hit hard two days ago when I went to pay March’s mortgage. I can pay this one, but can I pay the next if the trend continues,” questioned Holcomb.

She is not the only business owner with questions.

Just a few blocks away, at the historic Manor on The Green, Elizabeth Webb has questions of her own after seeing a shift in businesses. She thinks this will impact businesses for months down the road.

“The challenge is as a small business owner you’re not going to get back pay and you don’t have huge reserves, you are a small business and you rely on cash flow,” Webb said.

Webb and Holcomb understand the safety precautions linked to coronavirus, but there are still major concerns as their economic future hangs in the balance.

For more local news, follow Jennifer Sanders on Twitter @JSandersNC9

More from NewsChannel 9: