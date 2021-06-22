Expo Center at the NYS fairgrounds still administering vaccines, despite approaching fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While some of the state mass vaccination sites are closing down, the state fairgrounds Expo Center is still delivering shots, for now.

With the state fair coming up fast, organizers and the governor’s office are working on how much longer they’ll administer shots at this huge venue.

“I think the intent is still to do vaccinations during the fair of some sort. Obviously the efficiency of the operation, with the appointments where they are, we could consolidate them a little more and program the rest of or all of the Expo Center for a different purpose and keep the vaccinations going somewhere else.” Troy Waffner, Director of the New York State Fair

According to the CDC, 71 percent of New Yorkers 18-years-old and up have at least one shot, 63 percent have completed their series of shots.