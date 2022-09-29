(WSYR-TV) — The term FOMO means exactly what it stands for, the fear of missing out. As college students are back on campus for their fall semester, they might be experiencing it.

Whether it’s spreading yourself so thin to avoid or finding yourself upset when you can’t be involved, you could have the ultimate fear, missing out.

College students can experience FOMO often. They go to college and are overwhelmed with the number of opportunities, but also feel upset when they can’t do it all.

Aubree Domagala is a sophomore at Cornell University and is trying to take in all that the college has to offer. She is involved in the Big Red Sports Network, Cornell University Dairy Science Club, Cornell Ski Team, PANTS-Improv Comedy Troupe, and Cornell Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.

Cornell University student Aubree Domagala on campus

She says sometimes, it can be difficult to do absolutely everything, but she has ways to cope.

Prioritize mental health. College is stressful, having a good schedule where you find time to efficiently get your homework done, work out, eat well, and have friends, it will be very beneficial. Cornell University student Aubree Domagala

Domagala stresses that there have already been times during the school year when she had to decline hanging out with friends, like going shopping or out to eat, because of her personal financial decisions.

Eddie Flynn, a sophomore at Onondaga Community College also is highly involved with his campus community as a Student Government Association Officer, a student ambassador, a member of the Business Club, and an honors scholar.

OCC student Eddie Flynn on campus

Flynn finds himself with FOMO more often because he is a commuter.

I found myself during my first semester only going to class and going home, which definitely gave my FOMO when seeing friends from high school who went away to college. Living at home and commuting to class every day felt like high school… Onondaga Community College student Eddie Flynn

Flynn says that a way he helped to cope with FOMO was by getting involved on campus. He says he has made most of his friends from clubs or activities.

He also encourages future or first-year college students to make studying and schoolwork a way to not miss out on fun things.

When dealing with balancing class work and your social life, it is important to include your friends into your schoolwork. Ask your friends to go to the library to study, go to a cafe with friends to do a group project. Onondaga Community College student Eddie Flynn

Flynn also says that he thinks the best remedy to cope with FOMO is getting involved on campus. He explains that at the end of the day, students really only get one college experience, so try to make the best out of it while there.

One way he did that, was by becoming a student ambassador on campus.

When I became a student ambassador on campus, giving tours was anxiety-inducing and I was not interested in it. However, I knew the importance of being involved so I stuck it out. Now, I look back at the decision I made and it is one of the best things I could have done. Onondaga Community College student Eddie Flynn

Domagala agrees with Flynn that being involved in campus activities helps to reduce FOMO. Specifically, at Cornell, she says she has already found a community that feels like family.

All organizations I’ve been a part of have given me real world expierences and opportunites that I wouldn’t have had outside them. Being involved with clubs also has helped me find all my best friends. Cornell University student Aubree Domagala

Domagala stresses that any new or future college student shouldn’t let the pressure of doing something crazy stop them from something that could be potentially great.