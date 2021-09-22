The first day of fall; vote for your favorite season

Fall foliage changes colors near Three Brothers Mountain in Adirondack Park in Keene Valley, N.Y. in October 2016. (AP / Tom Curley)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first day of Fall is looked at with delight and dread in Central New York.

Delight for all of the great fall traditions we enjoy like apple picking, pumpkin picking. etc.

Dread for the continued trudge we endure to the dark and cold of winter.

I like the first day of fall not only for the fall traditions (I admit, fall is my favorite season) but as a scientist at heart it’s a time to reflect on things bigger than any of us that keep happening.

Yes, the equinox is the day of equal day and night on earth.

We’ll head toward winter. And just like clockwork the daylight starts increasing and before we know it, it’ll be summer again.

While we’re heading toward winter in Central New York. Imagine living where people are seeing the sun for the first time in months!!–The South Pole.