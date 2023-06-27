(WSYR-TV) — It’s so many kids’ favorite Pixar movie, and now there will be a chance to see it live in Central New York. The Front Row Players, a musical theater program that consists of adults of all abilities, are putting on production this weekend of “Finding Nemo Jr.” Artistic Director, Shannon Tompkins along with some cast members joined us live to discuss the process of bringing this production from screen to stage.

Tompkins discussed with Iris and Steve how important programs such as Front Row Players are to not only the local community but to the actors and their families as well. During their appearance, some of the actors in the production gave us a sneak peek of a song and a scene from the show.

The Front Row Players present Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo Jr. at Fayetteville-Manlius High School this Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m. To learn more, get tickets, or make a donation, visit frontrowplayers.org.