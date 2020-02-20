‘The Good Life, Central New York’ approach finding success filling region’s many open jobs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The job portal “The Good Life, Central New York” is helping about 230 Central New York companies fill their many job openings.

It was launched by CenterState CEO in late October as a multi-faceted approach to connect companies to talent and job seekers to opportunities.

“We have to think differently about filling these jobs. It’s not just people moving between jobs, we have to bring people from off the sidelines into new jobs that for whatever reason haven’t participated in the labor market in the past and we need more people here in general in Central New York to fill those jobs,” says Ben Sio, chief of staff at CenterState CEO.

Sio says “The Good Life, Central New York” is more than just a job board. He says it has three key features.

First, it’s a branding platform where you can get the message of what it’s like to live and work in Central New York. Second, it’s an economic opportunity message.

“Now we can say to somebody that might be concerned the job prospects in Central New York there are over 3,000 jobs here. Go on the board, check it out see what is actually available here in Central New York. It’s proven to a lot of people that Central New York is not like it was ten years ago when folks sometimes struggled to find jobs, it’s a buyers market right now,” Sio tells NewsChannel 9.

Third, and something they’ve never done before at CenterState CEO, is market those opportunities. Sio says they’re in the midst of a six figure outbound marketing campaign to most of the Northeast and some Midwestern states.

The effort talks about the fact that Central New York is a great place to live but also there’s fantastic economic opportunities.

He says, “We see a lot of activity from people that are already here that are looking for their next career and that’s fantastic, but we also recognize that we’re in a position with the labor market that we need more talent here in Central New York.”

The accounting firm Fust Charles Chambers LLP on Widewaters Parkway in DeWitt is growing and looking for talent across the country.

Firm partner Bill Wildridge tells NewsChannel 9, “We’re looking for specialists as it relates to healthcare consulting and there’s people that we’re looking to hire.”

The firm is looking to hire five people right now.

“We have people from California that are interested in coming here. I just hired somebody from Cincinnati, Ohio very interested in coming here, starting here in April. Having conversations with people from Chicago, Illinois, they want to be here,” Wildridge says.

Click here to learn more about the site, which currently features around 3,000 job openings.

