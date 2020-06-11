The governor gave the go-ahead, but not all restaurants can open by Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved Phase Three for much of Upstate New York on Thursday, the nearly 24-hour notice was an improvement from the dramatic miscommunication two weeks ago before Phase Two.

Still, the 24-hour notice isn’t enough for some restaurant owners to resume in-person dining by Friday.

Thursday, some restaurant owners were scrambling to call their staff back and order food supplies for an expected rush.

Prime Steakhouse, in Hanover Square, is planning to open to in-person customers Friday.

But the owner of Pastabilities in Armory Square says she will not. She still wants to perfect the traffic flow in her restaurant between in-person diners and consistent take-out business to ensure safety and meet the regulations.

For people interested in dining out on Friday or through the weekend, customers are advised to call ahead and make sure the restaurant of their choosing is open.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.