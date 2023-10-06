CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oh my gourd! The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest is back this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 8, and there is plenty in store for this year’s festival.

The annual festival, which was featured on USA Today’s “10 amazing festivals across the US,” is celebrating 26 years this year. The event attracts central New Yorkers from all over Onondaga County visiting to make memories and have some fun.

At the festival, talented local performers will rock the stage all weekend long, and local crafters and artisans will show off their skills in various craft show showcases.

Delicious festival food can be found as well as drinks at the Pumpkin Pub. There’s also a Kids’ Zone that offers games and activities for children of all ages.

2023 Great Cortland Pumpkinfest Schedule

– Saturday, Oct. 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. *

*Vendors open until 5 p.m. on both days of the festival. Live entertainment, Pumpkin Pub, and midway open to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

– Sunday, Oct. 8 | 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

This year’s scheduled events include:

Event Description Time Craft Show Come enjoy a drink at the Pumpkin Pub on both days of the Great Cortland Pumpkinfest. A selection of beers will be available. Open until 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 8 Live Entertainment Talented local musicians will be performing throughout the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 7:

12 p.m.: Jon Keefner & Jenna Noelle

12:45 p.m.: Lost Marble Theory

2 p.m.: Raedwald Howland-Bolton

3:30 p.m.: Billy Golicki and the Therapists

5 p.m.: Past My Bedtime

6:30 p.m.: Tailor-Made

Sunday, Oct. 8:

12 p.m.: Rachel Beverly

12:45 p.m.: Brad Allen

2 p.m.: Molly & Merkley

3:30 p.m.: Madd Daddy Pumpkin Pub Vendors are open until 5 p.m. on both days of the festival. Open until 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 Festival Foods The midway is back and will feature carnival rides, games and tasty treats. Grab a bite from Lulu’s Kettlecorn, Delis Guy’s Catering, Anthony’s 19th Hole, and more. Mid-Way The midway is back and will feature carnival rides, games, and tasty treats. Open until 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 The Kids Zone Games for children of all ages to play with activities to get them in the spirit of fall. Opportunity to win prizes all weekend long! Available all weekend long Hay Rides Available throughout the weekend for $1 a piece (maximum $5 per family). Children under 5 ride for free. Available all weekend long Pony Rides + Petting Zoo Free and available all weekend long for the kiddos. Available all weekend long Pumpkinfest Merchandise Don’t forget to grab your Pumpkinfest merchandise! We have t-shirts, mugs and so much more! Available all weekend long Courtesy of the Great Cortland Pumpkinfest

Pumpkin Decorating Contest

What attracts many to the Cortland Pumpkinfest is the pumpkin decorating contest where talented pumpkin artists from beginners to experts, bring their best creations to Courthouse Park.

Most people paint a moment in pop culture history on their pumpkin as the rules are to decorate a pumpkin to resemble your favorite character from a book, film, television show or music. Your pumpkin can be decorated with a group, with a friend, or on your own.

Contest Rules

1. Bring your decorated pumpkin to the Kid’s Corner at the back of Courthouse Park between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

2. The judges will begin judging the pumpkins at noon. Winners will be announced at 12:45 p.m. on the main stage.

3. Judges will be looking for the use of theme, eye-catching color, imagination, originality, and age appropriateness.

4. Pumpkins will be displayed throughout the weekend! You can pick up your pumpkin by 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Download your entry form here