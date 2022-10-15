The National Domestic Violence Hotline just moved into a new space in South Austin in June 2016. (KXAN / Dani Guerrero)

(WSYT-TV)- In the United States, statistics show that nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute. Within a year, more than 10 million men and women are victims of domestic violence.

With October being Domestic Violence awareness month, people tend to forget just how many people are victims of domestic violence. Neighbors, family members, and friends can all be victims of domestic violence, and you may not even know it.

What is domestic violence?

Domestic violence is an array of acts in which a partner harms their significant other. Domestic violence is not limited to physical violence, often the abuser uses other methods to control their partner.

Justice.gov provides the following information on the different forms of domestic violence:

Physical Abuse: Hitting, slapping, shoving, grabbing, pinching, biting, hair pulling, etc. are types of physical abuse. This type of abuse also includes denying a partner medical care or forcing alcohol and/or drug use upon him or her.

Sexual Abuse: Coercing or attempting to coerce any sexual contact or behavior without consent. Sexual abuse includes, but is certainly not limited to, marital rape, attacks on sexual parts of the body, forcing sex after physical violence has occurred or treating one in a sexually demeaning manner.

Emotional Abuse: Undermining an individual’s sense of self-worth and/or self-esteem is abusive. This may include, but is not limited to constant criticism, diminishing one’s abilities, name-calling, or damaging one’s relationship with his or her children.

Financial Abuse: Controlling or restraining a person’s ability to acquire, use, or maintain economic resources to which they are entitled. This includes using coercion, fraud, or manipulation to restrict a person’s access to money, assets, credit, or financial information; unfairly using a person’s economic resources, including money, assets, and credit, or exerting undue influence over a person’s financial and economic behavior or decisions, including forcing default on joint or other financial obligations, exploiting powers of attorney, guardianship, or conservatorship, or failing or neglecting to act in the best interests of a person to whom one has a fiduciary duty.

Psychological Abuse: Elements of psychological abuse include – but are not limited to – causing fear by intimidation; threatening physical harm to self, partner, children, or partner’s family or friends; destruction of pets and property; and forcing isolation from family, friends, or school and/or work.

Technological Abuse: An act or pattern of behavior that is intended to harm, threaten, control, stalk, harass, impersonate, exploit, extort, or monitor another person that occurs using any form of technology, including but not limited to: internet-enabled devices, online spaces and platforms, computers, mobile devices, cameras and imaging programs, apps, location tracking devices, or communication technologies, or any other emerging technologies.

What are the statistics in Central New York?

In 2021, criminaljustice.ny.gov reports the statistics of domestic violence in the following counties located in CNY:

Onondaga County

Aggravated Assault: 427

Simple Assault: 3,435

Sex Offense: 26

Violated Protection Order: 752

Total: 4,640

Cayuga County

Aggravated Assault: 20

Simple Assault: 642

Sex Offense: 32

Violated Protection Order: 22

Total: 716

Cortland County

Aggravated Assault: 7

Simple Assault: 294

Sex Offense: 8

Violated Protection Order: 29

Total: 338

Oswego County

Aggravated Assault: 18

Simple Assault: 423

Sex Offense: 21

Violated Protection Order: 18

Total: 480

Madison County

Aggravated Assault: 21

Simple Assault: 239

Sex Offense: 20

Violated Protection Order: 29

Total: 309

Tompkins County

Aggravated Assault: 17

Simple Assault: 226

Sex Offense: 7

Violated Protection Order: 8

Total: 258

Oneida County

Aggravated Assault: 89

Simple Assault: 1,236

Sex Offense: 130

Violated Protection Order: 131

Total: 1,586

Herkimer County

Aggravated Assault: 10

Simple Assault: 95

Sex Offense: 7

Violated Protection Order: 3

Total: 115

How do I know if someone I love is suffering?

Domestic violence can lead people to become quiet, secluded, and oftentimes stand-offish. These characteristics can usually mislead people into thinking that the person is an introvert instead of a victim.

Most times family and friends realize the gradual change in their loved ones before anyone else can. Verywellmind.com offers insight into what you can look out for if you have concerns about a loved one.

Physical Abuse:

Black eyes

Bruises on the arms

Busted lips

Red or purple marks on the neck

Sprained wrists

Emotional signs of abuse:

Agitation, anxiety, or constant apprehension

Changes in sleep habits (sleeping too much or not enough)

Developing a drug or alcohol problem

Extremely apologetic or meek

Loss of interest in daily activities

Low self-esteem

Seeming fearful

Symptoms of depression

Talking about or attempting suicide

Controlling behavior by partner:

Asking for permission to go anywhere or to meet and socialize with other people

Constant calls, texts, or tracking by their partner wanting to know where they are, what they are doing, and who they are with

Having very little money available to them, not having access to a credit card, or having to account for every penny spent

Not having access to a vehicle

Referring to their partner as “jealous” or “possessive,” or always accusing them of having affairs

Behavior changes:

Becomes reserved and distant

Begins isolating themselves by cutting off contact with friends and family members

Cancels appointments or meetings with you at the last minute

Drops out of activities they would usually enjoy

Exhibits excessive privacy concerning their personal life or the person with whom they’re in a relationship

Is often late to work or other appointments

Where are some local Domestic Violence shelters?

Help Restore Hope Center

Address: 218 Liberty St #1, Oneida, NY 13421

Phone number: 1-855-966-9723

Evelyn’s House

Address: 10 Barton Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Phone number: 1-315-733-0236

Vera House Inc.

Address: 723 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203

Phone number: 1-315-425-0818

Anyone who may be going through domestic violence are encouraged to call the hotline at 800-799-7233. For further information on what you can do to help, visit the local domestic violence directory that will help you navigate what you can do to help.