SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $1,235 was raised for the Central New York Alzheimer’s Association by The Hearth on James, an assisted living community in Syracuse.

During their “Festive of Trees,” a holiday-themed event with a silent auction and seasonal refreshments, all proceeds benefited the Alzheimer’s Association. All guests were encouraged to bid on various beautifully decorated Christmas trees, donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.

“This was our first year holding the Festival of Trees and we’re so proud of our community for banding together for a good cause” shared Jennifer Hoffmier, The Hearth’s Executive Director.

The Hearth on James hosts many other events throughout the year. To join a mailing list, and receive alerts on more events and information, call (315) 422-2173 or visit their website here.