Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During this holiday season, the team at The Hearth on James, an Assisted Living community in Syracuse, is giving a little more for a good cause.

During their “Festive of Trees,” a holiday-themed event with a silent auction and seasonal refreshments, all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. All guests are encouraged to bid on various beautifully decorated Christmas trees, donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.

The event is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, December 15, from 4-6 p.m. at 830 James Street in Syracuse.

“This is the first year we’ve held a Festival of Trees, and so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Jennifer Hoffmier, The Hearth’s Executive Director. “Aside from good Samaritans and friends of The Hearth who personally donated trees, we also received some beautiful tree donations from local businesses, which means a lot to us, and to our residents.”

Businesses that donated Christmas trees for the event include the following:

Home Team Pub

Aging Advocates CNY

Reflections Management & Care

Twisted Sisters

Better Homes and Gardens Select

Rivers Crossing

Sinclair of Skaneateles

TPM General Contractors

Ken’s Auto Detailing

Empower Credit Union

Anyone who would like to donate, feel free to call (315) 422-2173 or visit their website here.