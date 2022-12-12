SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During this holiday season, the team at The Hearth on James, an Assisted Living community in Syracuse, is giving a little more for a good cause.
During their “Festive of Trees,” a holiday-themed event with a silent auction and seasonal refreshments, all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. All guests are encouraged to bid on various beautifully decorated Christmas trees, donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.
The event is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, December 15, from 4-6 p.m. at 830 James Street in Syracuse.
“This is the first year we’ve held a Festival of Trees, and so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Jennifer Hoffmier, The Hearth’s Executive Director. “Aside from good Samaritans and friends of The Hearth who personally donated trees, we also received some beautiful tree donations from local businesses, which means a lot to us, and to our residents.”
Businesses that donated Christmas trees for the event include the following:
- Home Team Pub
- Aging Advocates CNY
- Reflections Management & Care
- Twisted Sisters
- Better Homes and Gardens Select
- Rivers Crossing
- Sinclair of Skaneateles
- TPM General Contractors
- Ken’s Auto Detailing
- Empower Credit Union
Anyone who would like to donate, feel free to call (315) 422-2173 or visit their website here.