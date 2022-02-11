VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The largest showcase of home improvement products and services in Central New York is returning to the Turning Stone Casino for the tenth time. Over 100 companies will participate in The Home Show and will be available to talk to consumers and answer questions about all aspects of the home.

In addition to the huge number of companies in attendance, the event will also have over $7,000 in prizes and dozens of food, shopping, and other business vendors. Some of the prizes include an outdoor shed, a wood-fired pizza oven, a home security system, and flat-screen TVs.

The show will be open to the public on:

Friday, February 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is only $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, military personnel, and first responders, and free for those 16 and under.