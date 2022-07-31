SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The beloved novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” follows a disabled bell-ringer of Notre Dame, Quasimodo, as he overcomes his fear of standing up to his totalitarian father. Quasimodo must find a way to stop his father who is wishing to commit mass genocide against the Romani Population in Paris, is still playing.

The novel was written by Victor Hugo in 1831, and besides the love triangle between Esmeralda, Quasimodo, and Count Frollo, the story dives into the caste system present in Paris at the time along with the historical aspects in which are memorable for the time and still holds relevancy for todays world.

The play will begin wrapping up its presentation at the Auburn Merry-Go-Around-Playhouse on Tuesday, August 2, tickets range from $59-$68.

The following lists the showtimes:

7:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m.

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for those who wish to attend a showing, for more information, you can visit the theatere’s website, or you can call 315-255-1785.