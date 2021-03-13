The Hunger Project donates 3,000 pounds of food despite not having parade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Despite not having a St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year, the Syracuse community still rallied behind The Hunger Project to help give back to their neighbors in need.

You know The Hunger Project really started as an important thing to the Irish culture because many Irish people have come to America to escape famine in Ireland, so it’s important for us to keep giving back and food was a natural way to do that and it’s important here in our community because no one person should ever go to sleep hungry and especial children and the large portion of hunger in our community are children, so we are always trying to feed them. Vince Christian, Chairman of The Hunger Project

This year, local businesses and community members donated 3,000 pounds of food items to benefit the Interreligious Food Consortium, a grassroots organization that provides food to local pantries and people in need.

Executive Director, Kate Artessa said the amount of food they received was overwhelming and she was pleasantly surprised at the turnout without the parade.

“People are so generous and were giving us all this food and I’m like, it just took my breath away,” she said. “I thought this can’t be happening because it’s just too amazing.”

Artessa said the past year has been tough to get food donations due to the pandemic, but this food will help them get through the next several months.

“This has been a blessing, an Irish blessing,” she said.

And Christian said he is confident the St. Patrick’s Day parade will be back and better than ever in 2022.