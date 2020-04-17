The impact ‘NY on PAUSE’ is having on school districts

(WSYR-TV) — With New York State still on pause through the middle of May, there is only a glimmer of hope that high school seniors and other students will be able to go back and finish their school year.

NY on PAUSE has kept kids out of schools for weeks and there’s only so much time left in the school year.

Even if schools opened on May 15, there would be less than a month left of school.

“Right now, going through May 15, and because the governor had us working through Spring Break, that really knocks us down to four weeks left,” said Mark Potter, the superintendent of Liverpool Central School District. “Regents Exams have been cancelled and one of the things we are looking at is if we should even come back at all or should we keep doing what we are doing.”

There is no Regents, Liverpool Schools cancelled Junior Prom on Thursday, which only leaves graduation as a major event.

School districts won’t know for some time if having a graduation ceremony will be allowed to happen.

“What happened if this goes through May? If [the governor] keeps us on pause through the beginning of June? I think he is trying to create an opportunity for businesses to open up and I think schools, according to Ryan McMahon, have already made some kind of determination that school will probably be the last area to open up,” said Potter. “So, I am really not optimistic that we will do anything this school year.”

Potter said that, even if schools do open, parents may not want to send their kids to class.

The waiting game for schools, and our society in New York, goes on.

While away from school, students have been utilizing technology, which in some cases is supplied by the district.

Districts would have to collect that equipment at some point when the academic year is over.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.