CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Medical experts say the wildfire smoke doesn’t just affect your lungs, but it can also cause heart problems. The CDC is reminding healthcare professionals seeing those impacted by the smoke to be alert to the potential adverse impacts of smoke exposure.

Friday marked day three of unhealthy air in Central New York, putting everyone’s health at risk.

“Smoke of this nature affects people’s hearts, cardiovascular system, pancreas, digestive system and the lungs,” said Dr. Russell Silverman, medical director of cardiology and heart failure clinic at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital.

Contaminated particles from the smoke is what does the damage. The particles enter into the vascular system through your lungs.

“These particles from the fires pick up bacteria and viruses, and also allow them to get into your lungs through the little air sacs in the lungs where normally oxygen and carbon dioxide go,” said Dr. Silverman.

Exposure for just a short time can still put you at risk of having a heart attack. Especially, if you smoke, have diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure.

“Those risk factors, plus the inflammatory affect of these particles, leads to clotting problems in the vessels, increased inflammation and ultimately a heart attack,” Dr. Silverman said.

The best way to protect yourself is to stay inside. If you have to be outdoors, then it’s critical you wear a N95 face mask. It’s the most effective.

Children, babies, pregnant women, those who work outside and people with pre-existing conditions of the lung or heart are at the most risk.

“I am not saying to become a hermit, but stay inside. Use your air conditioner, clean the filter on your air conditioner,” said Dr. Silverman.

Keeping your pets inside is also crucial. Just like your health, theirs is at risk too.