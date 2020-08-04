The Importance of Physical Exams For Kids As They Head Back To School

A new school year is starting up and whether children are headed back into the classroom or learning remotely, experts say an annual physical is critical.

Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Medical Director and Pediatrician Dr. Nicholas Massa says that now is the time to reconnect with your child’s pediatrician to keep up to date on immunizations and check ups.

Annual physicals provide an opportunity for your child’s pediatrician to look for signs of depression, lead exposure, or issues with hearing and vision.

