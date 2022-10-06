ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Ithaca Police Officers are looking to stand out in support of the cause.

For the entire month, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association Officers will be wearing pink badges.

PBA Executive Board Member Mike Meskill began the Pink Badge Awareness Initiative five years ago in hopes of raising awareness while also supporting those in the community who are affected by this strain of cancer.

This year, Maguire Family of Dealerships and Ithaca PBA teamed up and added a pink police car to their collection of pink.

“The Ithaca PBA hates cancer but we love the color PINK!!!” Says Ithaca PBA.

Each Ithaca PBA Member must make a $50 donation in order to wear their pink badge. At the end of October, their donation will go to the Cancer Resource Center of Ithaca. The donations will also go towards supporting locals who are directly affected by Breast Cancer.

If you want to join the Ithaca PBA’s fight against breast cancer, you can make a donation of any amount by writing a check to “Ithaca PBA”. Be sure to write “Pink Badge” in the memo line, and mail it to the following address:

Ithaca PBA

213 North Tioga Street

PO Box 237

Ithaca, NY 14851

Or you can contact Mike Meskill to make a donation at ipbatreasurer1@gmail.com.