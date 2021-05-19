The Jonas Brothers, Lady A playing at the Lakeview Amp this season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Many summer event venues have revealed the acts that are coming to Central New York this summer now that capacity limits are increasing and vaccination rates are rising.

On Wednesday morning, two big groups announced they’re coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater. The country music group Lady A will perform at the amp on August 14. Then, the Jonas Brothers will be playing September 26 with country star Kelsea Ballerini.

They’ll also be playing at Darien Lake the day before, on September 25.