CAZENOVIA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For those who would enjoy taking a trip into the past, the Lorenzo Driving Competition is for you.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, one of Cazenovia’s signature events is back on. The Lorenzo driving competition consists of drinks, entertainment, pooches, and horse-drawn carriages.

Starting July 15, people can come out and enjoy the festivities with obstacle classes, a Timed Country Drive, and beginning at 4:30 p.m., two signature competitions in the main ring to kick off the first day.

There will also be a Hat’s off to Lorenzo! event to open the gala on Friday evening. There will be drinks and horse d’oeuvres on the lawn and a hat competition.

On Saturday, July 16, classes showcasing the sports of pleasure driving are being offered. One of the last classes before the noon lunch break includes a fan favorite. The Carriage Dog Class displays some of the most well-behaved (and cutest) pups around.

On Sunday, July 17, the Pleasure Drive-Pace is being held. This will take drivers through the scenic countryside surrounding the historic area.

All competitions held on the ground are horse-drawn, the only cars allowed on the premise will be vehicles built prior to 1940 for the Antique Vehicle event.

The event costs $25 per person, a souvenir will be included in that fee upon entry. The competition runs from July 15 to July 17.

Parking is free and the event will have plenty of entertainment. There will be food trucks, shopping, a silent auction, and horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered around the Lorenzo grounds. The Lorenzo mansion will also be open from 5:30-7 p.m. for free tours.