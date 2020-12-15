SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mission Restaurant in downtown Syracuse is closing after Dec. 19. The restaurant has occupied an old church on the corner of East Onondaga and East Jefferson Streets across from the old county courthouse since 2000.

Owner/chef Steve Morrison said in a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page that their last day of operation will be Dec. 19.

While he says the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on business, he said there were several other factors that led him to this decision.

“I am proud to have served the Syracuse community for nearly 21 years in our unique setting and am grateful for the various awards, accolades and recognition bestowed upon us. The opportunity to host, nurture and connect with our customers will be greatly missed.”

