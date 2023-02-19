SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most Central New York Schools are closed for the week and February break is officially underway. If you happen to be looking for some fun and educational activities to do with your child this week, we have the perfect place for you!

Discover, learn and play! That’s what its all about at the Museum of Science & Technology, better known as MOST. The museum is located in downtown Syracuse in Armory Square. MOST will be open every day for February break from Saturday, February 18th through Sunday, February 26th.

The two floor museum is geared towards ages 2 to 8th grade.

“We find that all ages have fun here and all ages can experience something new in STEM that they haven’t before,” said Stephanie Herbert, Director of Marketing at MOST.

Kids can explore the MOST with 35,000 square feet of exhibits. From glowing minerals and sparkling gems, kids can check out the hands-on Gem & Mineral Exploration.

“Every activity that you come and do here it is attached to an exhibit all with your museum admission. So you’re coming and exploring the exhibits and then you get to do a hands-on activity that helps you deepen your understanding, learn more about that exhibit and you’re having fun,” said Herbert.

Kids can build anything they want using the different blocks and bricks on the second floor, and even learn about the brain, heart and eyes. There’s also a five level science playhouse.

“They had so much fun pressing the buttons at the same time as learning what goes on in our brain. So that’s the kind of thing they aren’t going to do in school and they wouldn’t get to experience anywhere else, and they’re playing at the same time as they’re learning something,” said Danielle DeSiato Kuhn, a mother of two boys visiting MOST.

One of the most popular exhibits at the MOST is Dino Zone, featuring life-sized dinosaurs. Dino Bingo is also being offered every day for February break.

Cassie Lafountain, traveled all the way from Utica to the MOST on Sunday with her children.

“We really wanted something that was educational and they really enjoy learning, and since they aren’t in school its just nice to get them out and about, and do something different,” said Lafountain.

The mom of three says her boys love the MOST, especially Dino Zone.

“We usually try to come once a year, sometimes more,” said Lafountain.

The MOST is open every day for February break from 9:30 am – 5:00 pm. All activities are free with admission. Click here to get tickets and learn more about February break at MOST.

In addition to exploring the different exhibits and activities, the MOST will have daily demonstrations. Some of those include: