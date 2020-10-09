The MOST releases updated hours of operations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you want something to do during the federal holiday on Monday, the Museum of Science and Technology will be open.

They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and plan to be open for all school holidays.

Starting on Friday, the MOST will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

