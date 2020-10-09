SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you want something to do during the federal holiday on Monday, the Museum of Science and Technology will be open.
They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and plan to be open for all school holidays.
Starting on Friday, the MOST will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- The MOST releases updated hours of operations
- READ: RB Devonta Freeman, S Jabrill Peppers, HC Joe Judge 10/9 Media Availability
- Newsmakers: Beth Broadway, President and CEO of Interfaith Works, on the decision to remove the Columbus statue from Syracuse
- Tell Me Something Good: Alyssa Lacomb-Brown
- Celebrating World Post Day With USPS
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App