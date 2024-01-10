SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get out of the house with the kids and watch something fun but also educational, the MOST is the place to go.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 11, the MOST is introducing three new shows in their National Grid ExploraDome including “Ocean Odyssey,” “Solar Eclipse Planetarium Show” and “Serengeti.”

Inside the National Grid ExploraDome, visitors can immerse themselves in a “completely new experience through vibrant colors, out-of-this-world surround sound, and a screen spanning beyond your vision.”

This state-of-the-art theatre and planetarium will be showing the films, sponsored by Onondaga Community College, starting Thursday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 14, and a bonus day on Monday, Jan. 15.

After the premiere week, anyone can catch a show any Thursday through Sunday including the following times for each show:

Ocean Odyssey: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily

Solar Eclipse Planetarium Show: 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily

Serengeti: 2:30 p.m. daily

What are the MOST’s new shows about?

Ocean Odyssey

“Follow a three-month-old baby whale on a magical journey down one of the Earth’s great ocean highways to discover the incredible world of ocean currents. She will never know it, but as she swims with the flow of the current, her story becomes inexorably connected to our own. Ocean currents are hidden marine rivers that flow around the Earth. They are responsible for the fish we eat, the rain that feeds our crops, the snow that covers our mountains – even the air we breathe, and they have been helping to keep the temperature of our planet just right for life for millions of years,” stated the MOST.

Run time: 41 minutes. Watch the movie trailer here.

Click here to buy tickets

MOST Solar Eclipse Planetarium Show

“Total solar eclipses are a rare and beautiful phenomenon, and in this new planetarium show, you will learn how eclipses happen, how to safely view one, and where the 2024 eclipse will take place. You will learn the history of eclipse watchers and how to observe safely. Show content courtesy of Rice Space Institute and Houston Museum of Natural Science,” stated the MOST.

Run time: 24 minutes.

Save the date for the MOST 2024 Solar Eclipse Festival on Monday, April 8! Click here to learn more.

Click here to buy tickets

Serengeti

“Life happened in the Serengeti on an unprecedented scale. It’s home to most of Africa’s iconic animals and hosts one of the world’s greatest natural events — the annual wildebeest migration. Nature has orchestrated a perfect symphony in which every species has a very distinct role to play in a larger story — the balance of an entire ecosystem. A film for all ages, audiences will follow the newest members of the animal cast as they imitate their parents and embark on their life’s journeys,” stated the MOST.

Run time: 45 minutes. Watch the movie trailer here.

Click here to buy tickets

Ticket information is listed below.