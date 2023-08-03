SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new movie is coming to the MOST’s National Grid ExploraDome!

Starting today, Thursday, August 3, the new documentary “Serengeti: Journey to the Heart of Africa” will be showing in the National Grid ExploraDome.

“The thrilling new film explores the everyday lives of animals like never before and dives into the ecosystem of the Serengeti,” stated The MOST.

Located in the country of Tanzania, in Africa, the Serengeti national park is home to millions of animals, including some of Africa’s most iconic, such as lions, elephants and wildebeests.

According to the MOST, the wildlife there live in harmony and each animal has its own role to play in this incredibly complex ecosystem.

“Serengeti: Journey to the Heart of Africa” is produced by Definition Studios and distributed by K2 Studios.

The film features live footage of the animals in the Serengeti that play key roles within the environment and landscapes they walk.

“Follow the lives of these animals and experience what they experience every day, and truly see what life on the Serengeti is like,” stated The MOST.

The MOST is open Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm, with National Grid

ExploraDome showings all day.

Visit The MOST’s website for tickets, trailers and more.

Showtimes Schedule as of August 3, are:

10:30 – Serengeti

11:30 – Journey to Space

12:30 – Syracuse Skies

1:30 – Serengeti

2:30 – Titans of the Ice Age

3:30 – Serengeti

Learn more about the film HERE.