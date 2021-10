The Mountain Goat runs this Sunday, here is a list of roads affected by the race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunday October 24, 2021 The Mountain Goat returns to the Salt City. Along with all of the festivities comes traffic re-routes and road closures.

The following streets surrounding Clinton Square will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on race day:

West Water Street, From Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Erie Boulevard West, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street

Salina Street, from West Genesee Street to Fayette Street

Here is a list of other streets in Syracuse closed to traffic the day of the race: