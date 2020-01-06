The new season of “The Bachelor” launches tonight on NewsChannel 9 with a local contestant

THE BACHELOR – “2401” – Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.’s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor,” premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/John Fleenor) TAMMY, PETER WEBER

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The new season of “The Bachelor” begins Monday night at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

Central New York has a vested interest in the season with 24-year-old Tammy Hy of Syracuse as one of the contestants.

Hy is a 2013 graduate of Liverpool High School and also attended SUNY Oswego and Onondaga Community College.

According to ABC, Tammy is in the process of taking over the world, and if a man can’t keep up, then she isn’t afraid to leave them in the dust.

She comes from a hardworking family that immigrated over to Syracuse during the Vietnam War and credits her go-go-go attitude to her parents.

After her parents split up, she helped raise her younger sisters and has been working ever since graduating high school.

Speaking of high school, Tammy tried to join the boys wrestling team as a junior but was turned away! She responded by showing up to every practice and pushing forward on a Title IX complaint until they accepted her. Good thing they did, because once on the team, she went on to have a 7-1 record wrestling on the boys’ varsity team.

Tammy’s busy work life hasn’t given her too much time to date. She has been unable to find anyone in Syracuse who can keep up with her ambitious nature, and she finds it hard to date men her age because her drive tends to intimidate them. Tammy is coming into this experience to focus on finding true love and to see if Peter is the type of guy who can give her the work-life balance she needs. One problem though: Tammy hasn’t told her mom yet that she’s going to be on “The Bachelor.” Guess now is as good a time as any! Surprise, Mom!

-Tammy loves to travel so much that she has the vanity license plate “JETSETTR”

-Tammy ended her last relationship by ghosting him.

-Tammy considers herself a tomboy and doesn’t relate well to the “blonde barbie” types.