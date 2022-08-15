(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about excellence, collaboration, and artistry. The Syracuse Youth Chorus is the newest choir to hit Central New York, and it may be the perfect place to teach your kids about music, singing, and being part of a community.

The choir is a new version of the renowned Syracuse Children’s Chorus, and spearheading the mission bringing the choir back to life are collaborative pianist Sabine Krantz and artistic director Katie Weber.

Katie Weber lived in New York City as a performer but moved back to Syracuse in 2021 to teach. Sabine and Katie knew each other from years past, but hadn’t see each other in quite some time. That all changed when they happened to run into one another in the middle of a grocery store. It was there that the idea for a new children’s choir was born.

Both Sabine and Katie, along with many members of the community, were saddened to see the Syracuse Children’s Chorus come to an end in 2018. Katie is a former member of the chorus herself and found the inspiration to become a musician from participating. Sabine was the long-time piano accompanist for SCC, and all four of her children were members as well.

After speaking with previous members of the Syracuse Children’s Chorus Board, the two officially decided to bring the choir back to life.

The choir is looking to collaborate with various other musical groups across the area, hoping to bring back the joy of music to Syracuse and share it with other young musicians.

The Syracuse Youth Chorus is holding auditions on Aug. 21 from 1-4 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dewitt Community Church. For more information or to sign up for an audition, visit SyracuseYouthChorus.org/JoinUs.