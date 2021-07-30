The New York State Fair is three weeks away- but will COVID cases hold off to keep it afloat?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re three weeks away from the longest New York State Fair in history. For 18 days, fairgoers will be enjoying everything they love about the event that was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

As of now, guidance is far from concrete. As cases climb outside these famous fairgrounds, the plan remains to have things like normal.

“We are right now planning for a fair that is at maximum capacity. if you’re not vaccinated you have to wear a mask or are recommended to wear a mask in accordance with CDC guidelines,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

A lot can change in three weeks, but what Waffner does know for sure is that folks will come to the fair.

This year there will be more concerts than ever before, which is sure to draw fans. The cost of admission has been dropped to three dollars.

The fair has also been in constant communication with the state as set-up continues. Now, it all depends on the number of COVID-19 cases the state experiences between now and then.

It’s not Waffner’s decision if any plans change, but he’ll be the first to know.

“We talk to them a lot. They have provided a lot of good ideas for the fair. They have provided a lot of guidance. Whatever they suggest we go with. As far as the health aspect, whatever the health department says we will follow it,” Waffner said.

The state fair starts August 20 and runs through September 6.