SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buckle up, the New York State Blues Festival is bringing three days of tunes to Chevy Court, at the New York State Fairgrounds!

This festival is free to attend so make your way down, all ages are welcome!

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023

These aren’t all of the artists, more will be announced in the future!

The festival will include food vendors, wine and beer!

Pending a later date, a list of retail & craft vendors will also be set up market style for fest-goers’ shopping pleasure.

Parking in the Fairground’s Brown Lot is available for $10 per car and $5 per motorcycle.

The New York State Blues Festival is one of the largest FREE blues events in the Northeast. This annual 3 day musical celebration, showcases a collection of regional and national artists from multiple genres, all with roots steeped in tradition and vision, and arranges them for a continuous river of music, according to the New York State Blues Festival.