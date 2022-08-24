GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Opening Day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brought 49,112 people onto the fairgrounds for a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, including the hours.

The fairgrounds are back to being open 9am-11pm Monday through Thursday and 9am-midnight Friday-Sunday with the return of a 13-day fair, a change Mary Groth of Poparazzi Kettle Corn welcomed.

“I’m happy it’s nice to see a lot of people back again we were here last year there just wasn’t, there were people but not to the same magnitude that it is now and it’s finally back to the norm.” Mary Groth, Poparazzi Kettle Corn

Groth and her son have been coming to the NYS Fair for the past six years and she said the extra five days last year were “killer.” She was excited to see a much larger crowd on opening day this year and is hoping that momentum continues throughout the next 12 days.

The buildings are open Monday through Thursday 10am-9pm and Friday through Sunday 10am-10pm. The midway is open Monday through Thursday 10am-11pm and 10am-midnight Friday through Sunday. Labor Day hours are slightly different with the fair officially closing down at 9pm.