SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets have announced that Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson in the hit NBC show “The Office,” is coming to meet fans and watch ball on August 12, 2022.

Fans will have an opportunity to participate in a meet and greet with the famous actor before the Mets play off against the Buffalo Bisons. Photos will also be available after the game.

First come, first serve photo opportunities with Baker start at $15 and the pregame VIP meet and greet is $75. The meet and greet includes happy hour specials and the Fielder’s Choice Menu Buffet.

If you want to meet the man behind Stanley Hudson, you can purchase tickets at the Syracuse Mets website. If you already have tickets to the game on August 12, you can upgrade by calling the ticket office at (315) 474-7833.