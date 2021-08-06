The Oswego Paddlefest has been rescheduled to late August

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Oswego Paddlefest is happening this year after being cancelled initially. The event on the Oswego River Canal has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 28.

Oswego Paddlefest is sponsored by Oswego Health, and the reschedule was due to unusually high water levels in July due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Paddlers can launch from points in Fulton and Minetto, and both courses end at the newly-renovated Wright’s Landing launch on Lake Street.

The long course is geared for experienced paddlers, and stretches 13 miles, and the launch will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Indian Point Park on NYS Rte. 481 in Fulton.

The short course is approximately 5.5 miles and launches from Minetto Riverview Park on NYS Rte. 48 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The full paddle trip usually takes about 6 hours or more, and paddlers are asked to show up 30 minutes before launch.

Kayakers, canoeists, and stand-up paddle boarders are all welcome to participate, and paddle boarders are welcome as long as they have leashes.

Minors aged 4 to 11 years of age must be the passenger of an adult, but it is recommended for paddlers 12 and up. Life jackets and whistles are required.

For more information and to register, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s website.