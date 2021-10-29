The Palace Theatre in Syracuse looking for community’s help to help rebuild wall that collapsed

EASTWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Palace Theatre on James Street is asking for the community’s help after the wall collapsed over the summer.

The theatre has been around for almost 100 years and brings the community together for amazing shows, but in June of 2021, the wall just bowed. “Over the years before we purchased it, there had been water damage that had gotten in and they had tried to repair it and you can kind of see when you’re looking at the building that they have repaired it multiple times but what they didn’t know is that it kind of got in and rotted things that caused it to eventually fall apart,” said the owner of the building Katrina Skinner.

She said right now, they can’t use one of their upstairs rooms that hosts events like, parties, baby showers, and bridal showers. She said she’s concerned that if they don’t start fixing it soon, the community could miss out on more. “If we don’t get the wall fixed before winter with the water that’s coming from the roof, because we can’t connect it at the top, we don’t know which direction that water is going to freeze and it will be unsafe and we will probably have to start shutting down events in here.”

Skinner says the wall is built on the city line. They are working with them to build a new wall on the outside and then attach it to the current wall. She says this will help with strength, safety, and preserve the beauty of the theatre.

She says in the meantime, the community can help by supporting events that are happening. There’s also a GoFundMe page that’s been started.

Click here to donate: Fundraiser by Katrina Skinner : Help Rebuild the Palace Theatre! (gofundme.com)