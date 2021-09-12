The Parade of Homes returns this year to showcase seven luxury homes in Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When the pandemic first hit, many people found themselves inside their homes for way longer than they were used to and one couple from Clay took full advantage.

“We remodeled three closets in about two months,” event attendee Kyle Stapleton said. His partner, Alison Hass added they painted just about everything inside their home in the first few months of the pandemic.

Now nearly a year and a half later, the couple is looking to go a step further, that’s why they came out to the Parade of Homes.

“Hopefully in the next year or so we’re going to think about remodeling the floors and the kitchen so we just kinda wanted to come out and see and get some inspiration,” Hass said.

The Parade of Homes presented by The Home Builders & Remodelers Association returned this year to showcase seven luxury homes in the Treybrook Development of Baldwinsville. Event attendees get to walk through fully furnished, brand-new homes built by Central New York companies to gain inspiration or even buy the home of their dreams on the spot.

Dave Martin of Martin Custom Homes has been participating in the Parade of Homes since 2011 and said since the start of the pandemic more people have been interested in remodeling or building new homes, but with the inflation of materials, it’s been a double-edged sword for his business.

“Your siding, your blacktop, your you know all those different items have skyrocketed… so although lumbers come down you know a bit, we’re still getting hit on the other side for other items,” Martin said.

But with help from events like the Parade of Homes, Martin can keep his business on the map.

“We get to talk to the people, we get to keep our name out there it’s, it’s out there to the public, people see what you do they can tell you know the quality that we put into our home,” he said.

The event runs from now until September 26. Tickets are $15 at the gate. For more information on the event, click here.