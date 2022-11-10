DeWitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Now this is a sweet announcement!

After the Peachtree Sandwich Company unfortunately closed last month, John J. Johnson, who was part of the restaurant, is the proud new manager of a deli to take its place!

It feels good, you know, because it’s a good neighborhood, good community and you can’t go wrong with a good community with good food…People loved the sandwiches, loved Peachtree, so hopefully, we can bring that same energy, that same good taste to people with the new Pickle Deli. John J. Johnson, Manager of Pickle Deli

The Pickle Deli will open in two weeks or so and the team was reviewing menus and figuring out logistics on food/supplies on Thursday, November 10.

The Pickle Deli will be located at 4461 E. Genesee St., in DeWitt, the same space that the Peachtree Sandwich Company was in. However, the deli has new ownership, so it will have no affiliation with Peachtree.

Johnson tells NewsChannel 9 that if you want a good sandwich, check the place out once it opens!