CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Oswego has announced the arrival of “The Polar Express Train.”

The new event will make its debut on Sunday, December 18.

According to the City of Oswego Mayor, Billy Barlow, the train will be making the following stops:

3 p.m. – St. Francis Commons

3:30 p.m. – Draper St

3:50 p.m. – The Gardens

4:10 p.m. – Shapiro Park

4:30 p.m. – Durden Drive/Deer trail

4:50 p.m. – Kingsford Parking lot

5:10 p.m. – Oswego High School parking lot

5:30 p.m. – Breitbeck parking lot

6:30 p.m. – Fort Ontario parking lot (E. 4th St entrance)

6:50 p.m. – East Park

7:10 p.m. – E. 10th/E. Cayuga St

7:30 p.m. – Oak Hill Park

7:50 p.m. – Bunner St/ Public Health Dept. entrance

“We are very excited to have this new event for the city of Oswego,” said Jen Losurdo of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. “We will have two trailers, one with the Polar Express Train and another with a gingerbread house and Santa’s workshop.”

According to Mayor Barlow, the event will allow kids to see Santa, elves, and different characters.

The stops will be 20 minutes each and during each stop, children will receive a candy cane and can view the unique and magical designs on the train.