The PressRoom Pub “closed for the near future,” listed for sale or lease

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a post made to the company’s Facebook page, The PressRoom Pub will be “closed for the near future” and is currently for sale or lease.

The PressRoom Pub, according to their website, offered local beers, craft cocktails, mouthwatering comfort food, and friendly vibes.

As a Syracuse native, if you’re looking for a fun, local restaurant, the Press Room is it. I’ve only ever had great food there and always enjoy the fun and upbeat atmosphere, especially during trivia or cornhole. I can’t name enough positive points about this spot — it’s a staple. Rachael Ristau, Google Review

The PressRoom Pub gets its name from the space it adopted, which was the old home to the Syracuse Herald-Journal. The Syracuse Herald-Journal ceased publication in 2001. If you’re interested in purchasing or leasing the pub, you can call Tom at 315-569-4345.