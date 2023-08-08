SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do you think you know when the price is right? The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to the Landmark Theatre in October, giving you the chance to “come on down” and win some prizes.

The show, produced by Magic City Production, will be at the Landmark Theatre on October 4 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Contestants must be 18 -years-old and older to attend the show, and participate.

Tickets are available at the Landmark Theatre Box Office or on Ticketmaster.com.

“The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!” stated the Landmark Theatre.

The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 15 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members from all across the U.S. for over two decades and counting.

The show remains the number one daytime series on network television and the longest-running game show in television history.

“As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person,” stated Landmark Theatre.

For more information, visit The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook and Instagram.