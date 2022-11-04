SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We all dream of what we would do if we hit the jackpot, but the odds, are unfortunately stacked against us.

One in a million? Nope. Even higher.

“The probability of winning this Powerball Jackpot upcoming on Saturday is determined by the number of combinations that are possible for you to pick numbers on the ticket,” said professor of mathematics at Onondaga Community College Candice Dance.

But only one will guarantee you that massive prize. To get an idea of just how rare that is, Professor Dance broke it down for us.

“I want you to think about the winning ticket as a dot on a piece of paper, so on my piece of paper here I have 2,000 dots, if the winning ticket is one dot out of the piece of paper, you would need to be one dot out of 146,000 pieces of paper,” says Dance.

Obviously, those aren’t the best odds, but there is only one way around that! To buy one of every combination, but you might be at the store for a while.

“There are over 292 million different tickets you could buy and if you were to buy them at a rate of one per second, it would take you over nine years to fill out those tickets,” said professor of mathematics at Onondaga Community College Mike Oppedisano.

Even buying 1,000 tickets per second, which isn’t even possible, would take 3 whole days, and that’s assuming you had a way to carry all those tickets.

“The number of tickets you’d have would be so much that the weight of those tickets would be almost 32 tons,” continued Oppedisano.

That’s equivalent to the weight of five standard SUVs!

The struggle is real.

Still think you’ve got a shot? There’s only one way to find out!