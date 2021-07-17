The rain didn’t stop car lovers from enjoying the Syracuse Nationals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Despite the rain, car enthusiasts still showed up to day two of the Syracuse Nationals including Syracuse native Patrick Spagnola.

Spagnola has been coming to the Syracuse Nationals since 2004 to show off his 1957 Brandywine Chevrolet Belair two door Sedan.

“If it snowed I would still be here,” he said.

Last year he and thousands of others couldn’t come to the NYS Fairgrounds for the event because of the pandemic, but this year the tradition was back on.

“I think this place is awesome, this is the best place I’ve gone with all these, and not just one type of car but all types of cars,” Spagnola said.





He doesn’t just come to show off his sweet ride, but to learn a thing or two from other car lovers.

“You’re not too old to learn something… just something new all the time,” he said.

Every year the night before opening day, Spagnola actually sleeps in his classic car outside of the fairgrounds to make sure he gets the same parking spot every year, right inside of gate two for everyone to enjoy.

“It gives you something to do, life goes on and that’s how you do it, that’s how I do it,” he said.

Sharing stories and making memories to last a lifetime.