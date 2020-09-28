The Ramblin Inn Bar in Rome closed after failing to follow Governor’s Executive Order

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ramblin Inn Bar in Rome has been closed after the establishment failed to follow New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order about restrictions to establishments during coronavirus.

The Ramblin Inn Bar, located at 415 North James Street in Rome, had received many complaints of non-compliance. The Rome Police Department was called, and upon a check of the location, the officers noticed several violations of the Governor’s Executive Order, including:

No food service

Improper or no masks being worn

Improper social distancing

The Ramblin Inn Bar will remain closed until it can comply with the Executive Order.